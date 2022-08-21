Mumbai Police detains man from Virar in 26/11-like attack warning messages case

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A man was detained from Virar near Mumbai and the Mumbai crime branch team which is probing the threat messages is questioning him, sources said. Mumbai Police received messages on WhatsApp on a helpline number of traffic police's Worli control room around 11:45 on Friday night. While one message said that six people will execute the attack, another said preparations were on to blow up Mumbai which will bring back the memories of the 26/11 attack.

One person has been detained on Saturday in connection to the “26/11-like" attack warning messages received by the Mumbai Police. A man was detained from Virar near Mumbai and the Mumbai crime branch team which is probing the threat messages is questioning him, sources said.

The messages were received on WhatsApp on a helpline number of traffic police's Worli control room around 11:45 on Friday night. While one message said that six people will execute the attack, another said preparations were on to blow up Mumbai which will bring back the memories of the 26/11 attack, officials said.

City Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in a press conference on Saturday said that the messages received by the police came from a phone number which has Pakistan code.

He said a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered under Indian Penal Code section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) at Worli Police Station regarding the threat messages. The crime branch is also sharing the information with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, he added.

Police were also investigating the numbers and persons mentioned in the messages, he said, adding that these numbers were Indian ones. Asked about the fact that the messages were in Hindi and not in Urdu and whether there was an attempt to create a fake IP address so that the messages would appear to have come from a Pakistani number, he said, "We cannot rule out any possibility without investigation."

Asked about media reports tracing the number to a Lahore-based gardener who claimed that his number had been `hacked', the commissioner said police were looking into this aspect too. Police are already on high alert during the ongoing festive season, he added.

The threat messages were received a day after a yacht was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles and live rounds on board, causing a scare, although officials said that there was no terror angle in it.

The ten Pakistani terrorists including Kasab who caused mayhem in Mumbai and killed at least 166 persons had arrived in the city by sea route on November 26, 2008.

With text inputs from PTI