Mumbai Metro update: DN Nagar to Dahisar lines to be operational by Aug-Sept

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The second phase of Mumbai metro lines 2A and 7, which connect Dahisar to Andheri via the Link Road and Western Express Highway will be operational by August/September this year according to J Kumar Infraprojects. Once completed, people will be able to travel from Dahisar and Ghatkopar without having to exit metro stations.

The second phase of Mumbai Metro line 2 A (Andheri-DN Nagar-Dahisar) will be operational and open to the public by August/September, according to civil contractors for the project, J Kumar Infraprojects.
"The civil construction work is already completed and only small works are pending with regards to commissioning of it. So this, for sure, the entire 37-kilometre line will be ready for operation in two months,” said Nalin Gupta, MD, of the company in a conversation with CNBC-TV18.
Earlier, in January, the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) estimated that the project will take about seven months to complete.
Also Read: Mumbai Metro phases 2A and 7 to start by Jan-Feb 2022: J Kumar Infra
Phase 2 of Line 2A (Dahisar East-D N Nagar-Andheri West) and Line 7 (Andheri-Dahisar East) together will run parallel to the Western Express Highway and once the stretch is operational, commuters will be able to travel between Dahisar and Ghatkopar without having to exit the metro stations.
Phase 1 of both the lines was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 2 and is currently operational.
For more on the company's plans this financial year, watch the interview
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
