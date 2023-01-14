Mumbai Metro: PM Modi to inaugurate Line 2A and 7 on January 19

Metro Line 2A will run from DN Nagar Andheri to Dahisar while Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Andheri East. Cumulatively, the two lines run about 35 km long and count 30 elevated stations in total. Phase 1 of the metro line was opened between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi last year.

Phase 2 of the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will be opening on January 19. Metro Line 2A will run from DN Nagar Andheri to Dahisar while Line 7 will run from Dahisar East to Andheri East. Cumulatively, the two lines run about 35 km long and count 30 elevated stations in total. Phase 1 of the metro line was opened between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi last year.

Phase 2 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19. Currently, the two lines draw a daily average ridership of 25,000. The two Metro lines will now have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West. The MMRDA has already received the safety nod for the lines. Both trains will also connect with Versova-Andheri Line 1 as well.

The same day will see the addition of the Mumbai Metro to the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service. After BEST buses, the metro service is the second public transport service to be served on the NCMC.

“MMRDA has received the safety certificate for the commercial operations today. We are ready to provide world-class service to the Mumbaikars. Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have inspected Gundavali Metro station today in the view of Commissioning of Phase II,” said SVR Srinivas, MMRDA Commissioner.

Ahead of its official inauguration, the two metro lines are currently undergoing supervision by the Commission of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for the final safety nod. After the safety certifications are awarded, the metro lines will be opened to the public on January 20. The fare for the ticket on the Mumbai Metro Line 2A and Line 7 is Rs 10 for 3 km, with an additional charge after 3 km.