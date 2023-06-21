Mumbai may face water cut in July if rains get delayed further

The lakes need to fill up to 14.47 lakh million litres for Mumbai not to face water cut. Currently, the water stocks is at 7.7% of the total quantum. It was 10.5% on June 20, 2022, and 14.6% on the same date in 2021.

Rains have not yet arrived in Mumbai and the water stock in the seven lakes that cater to the financial capital stood at just 7.7% of the total required quantity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of a water cut in July if rains are significantly delayed.

The lakes need to fill up to 14.47 lakh million litres for Mumbai not to face water cuts. On June 20, 2022, the total water stocks were 10.5% and 14.6% on the same date in 2021.

As per BMC officials, the current quantum is sufficient for 42 days, the Times of India reported.

While suburbs are already facing water cuts for five to six hours during the day with no timeline in sight.

Of the seven lakes, the maximum percentage of potable water is supplied by Bhatsa (48%), followed by upper Vaitarna (16%), Middle Vaitarna (12%), Modak Sagar (11%), and Tansa (10%), and Tulsi and Vihar lakes (2%).