Mumbai may face water cut in July if rains get delayed further

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 10:31:34 AM IST (Updated)

The lakes need to fill up to 14.47 lakh million litres for Mumbai not to face water cut. Currently, the water stocks is at 7.7% of the total quantum. It was 10.5% on June 20, 2022, and 14.6% on the same date in 2021.

Rains have not yet arrived in Mumbai and the water stock in the seven lakes that cater to the financial capital stood at just 7.7% of the total required quantity. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of a water cut in July if rains are significantly delayed.

As per BMC officials, the current quantum is sufficient for 42 days, the Times of India reported.
