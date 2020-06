India's financial capital Mumbai may escape the wrath of Cyclone Nisarga, as the course of the storm shifted a bit southwards before it made landfall near Alibag in Raigad.

The country's commercial capital -- which is already grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the city -- may experience gusty winds and some rainfall but is unlikely to witness any significant damage, an IMD official told News18.

Cyclone Nisarga, which developed yesterday in the Arabian sea was initially forecast to make landfall close to Mumbai, prompting authorities to undertake largescale preventive measures including evacuating about 40,000 people residing on the city's coastline.

The cyclone began landfall at around 1 pm near Alibag, which is expected to be underway for a few hours, but the southward shift compared to the original forecast meant the city stood outside the outer rim of the storm.

The city has seen rain showers since the last evening even as the BMC asked residents to prepare for the worst, and issued a list of dos and don'ts to help mitigate any damage from the cyclone.

Had the cyclone hit Mumbai, it would have bcome the first in more than a century to make landfall in the state capital.