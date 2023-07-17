Three teenage boys drowned in Mumbai's Marve Creek, and their bodies were recovered on Monday. Rescue operations have concluded.

Three teenage boys died due to drowning in Marve Creek and their bodies were recovered on Monday, July 17, in Malad. Rescue operations have now concluded, Mumbai Police said.

For LIVE updates on the weather, check here.

Five boys, aged between 12 and 16, residing in the Malwani area, ventured into Marve Creek in suburban Malad on Sunday morning. While two of them were rescued by individuals present before the fire brigade arrived, the bodies of the three others went missing and were recovered today.

#WATCH | Search & rescue underway at Marve Creek, Malad after five boys of age group 12 to 16 years drowned today morning; three boys remain missing, two rescued Teams of BMC, Police, Coast Guard and Navy divers are present at the spot pic.twitter.com/2HwUXWTOHo— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2023

On July 16, the fire brigade, police, Coast Guard, BMC officials and Indian Navy divers swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving the distress call and initiated a search operation.

Despite their diligent efforts, the operation was temporarily halted on Sunday night, only to resume on Monday morning. Even a helicopter was employed in the search, but unfortunately, the operation was eventually called off in the evening.

As per direction by the Executive officer of the Indian Navy, a search operation is not possible at night time, hence the search operation at Marve Creek was stopped by Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel.

ALSO READ | Three boys drown in water pit of under-construction golf course in Delhi

The rescue operation resumed on Monday morning at about 8:15 am after a divers team from Colaba arrived.

Initially, the bodies of two of the missing boys, both aged 14, were recovered from the water and subsequently transported to a hospital, as confirmed by the police official. Next, the remaining 12-year-old boy's body was found and search efforts ended.

The news comes soon after three boys drowned and died in Delhi's Dwarka area after jumping a wall into an under-construction golf course's water pit. The police said it was a case of accident drowning and not related to the floods affecting the national capital.