Mumbai: The purported clip shared online shows the woman live-streaming when a man holds her hand and tries to kiss her despite her protesting.

A YouTuber was harassed by a man on a street in Mumbai while she was live-streaming. The video of the incident has now gone viral. A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed the woman was from 'Korea' and was live streaming in the suburban Khar area earlier this week.

The purported clip shared online shows the woman live-streaming when a man holds her hand and tries to kiss her despite her protesting. In the video, one of the two men on a bike gets closer to the woman and offers her lift. However, the woman turns down the offer and walks away, saying that it's "time to go home".

Retweeting the video on Twitter, the woman said she tried her "best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend". She alleged that some people had accused her of "initiating" things as she was being "too friendly and engaging the conversation".

The Mumbai Police arrested two men in connection with the incident, NDTV reported. They had registered a case of sexual assault on its own based on the video.