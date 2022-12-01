Mumbai: The purported clip shared online shows the woman live-streaming when a man holds her hand and tries to kiss her despite her protesting.

A YouTuber was harassed by a man on a street in Mumbai while she was live-streaming. The video of the incident has now gone viral. A Twitter handle which shared the video claimed the woman was from 'Korea' and was live streaming in the suburban Khar area earlier this week.

The purported clip shared online shows the woman live-streaming when a man holds her hand and tries to kiss her despite her protesting. In the video, one of the two men on a bike gets closer to the woman and offers her lift. However, the woman turns down the offer and walks away, saying that it's "time to go home".

@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju — Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022

Retweeting the video on Twitter, the woman said she tried her "best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend". She alleged that some people had accused her of "initiating" things as she was being "too friendly and engaging the conversation".

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F — Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022

The Mumbai Police arrested two men in connection with the incident, NDTV reported. They had registered a case of sexual assault on its own based on the video.