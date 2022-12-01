Mumbai: The purported clip shared online shows the woman live-streaming when a man holds her hand and tries to kiss her despite her protesting.
@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of a 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished. pic.twitter.com/WuUEzfxTju— Aditya (@Beaver_R6) November 30, 2022
Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming. https://t.co/QQvXbOVp9F— Mhyochi in 🇮🇳 (@mhyochi) November 30, 2022