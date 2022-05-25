Mumbai makes helmets must for pillion riders; Rs 500 fine or 3 months license suspension otherwise

Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday made wearing a helmet mandatory for pillion riders on a motorcycle. Those who will violate the rule will face a fine of Rs 500 and suspension of driving license for 3 months, the official said.

The order will be implemented in the next 15 days. As per the notification, the traffic police have found that most two-wheeler riders in the city do not wear helmets and violate traffic norms.

At present, the traffic police impose a fine of Rs 500 on helmet-less riders or suspend their licenses. After 15 days, the same penalty will be imposed on pillion riders found without helmets, the official said.

Mumbai Traffic Police also tweeted a video of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar where he is asking pillion riders to wear helmets. This is being done to create awareness among the people.

The copy will be updated soon