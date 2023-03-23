Speaking sbout the Illegal Dargah in Mumbai's Mahim Bay Mahim Dargah (mazhaar) and HajiAli Dargah Trustee Suhail Khandwani said the action on Thursday was taken on "the unauthorised structures but the chilla is still intact".
An "unauthorised" structure located in Mumbai’s Mahim Bay was demolished on Thursday, in what reports claimed the structure was a dargah. The action was taken a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a video of the structure on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that a "new Haji Ali was being prepared here" illegally. He showcased a drone clip of the construction during his rally in Shivaji Park on March 22.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play
Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more
Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey
Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Taking cognisance of the video, the Mumbai Collector constituted a six-member team to inspect the spot and remove the encroachment, News 18 reported.
The demolition drive started at the encroached site early on Thursday morning. amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach, ANI reported. News 18 reported that most of the structure — 70-80 percent — was demolished and work of removing the debris was underway.
Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar reacted that the proceedings were "initiated under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)". He cautioned that if any kind of construction has to be done in the sea, due permission must be taken under the CRZ from concerned authorities.
'It is not a dargah'
Following the demolition, Mahim Dargah (mazhaar) and HajiAli Dargah Trustee Suhail Khandwani said in an interview that the structure was not a dargah but a "chilla" where people offer prayers.
He said the action on Thursday was taken on "the unauthorised structure but the chilla is still intact". He added, "There's no structure at all, it's just a platform."
"We are concerned with our chilla... it (demolition) would have happened gracefully if authorities had told that it needs to be removed. Unnecessary commotion was not needed," the official said.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
First Published: Mar 23, 2023 2:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!