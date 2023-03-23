Speaking sbout the Illegal Dargah in Mumbai's Mahim Bay Mahim Dargah (mazhaar) and HajiAli Dargah Trustee Suhail Khandwani said the action on Thursday was taken on "the unauthorised structures but the chilla is still intact".

An "unauthorised" structure located in Mumbai’s Mahim Bay was demolished on Thursday, in what reports claimed the structure was a dargah. The action was taken a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared a video of the structure on Twitter on Wednesday, saying that a "new Haji Ali was being prepared here" illegally. He showcased a drone clip of the construction during his rally in Shivaji Park on March 22.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Mumbai Collector constituted a six-member team to inspect the spot and remove the encroachment, News 18 reported.

संपूर्ण व्हिडीओ : सन्मा. राजसाहेबांनी आज एक अत्यंत महत्त्वाची बाब समोर आणली... सरकारचं/प्रशासनाचं दुर्लक्ष झाल्यावर काय होतं ते पहा… माहीमच्या मगदूम बाबा दर्ग्याच्या इकडे समुद्रात हे अनधिकृत बांधकाम केलं. २ वर्षांपूर्वी हे काहीच नव्हतं. इथे नवीन हाजीअली तयार करणं सुरु आहे.… pic.twitter.com/BQ2CH1NmCb — MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 22, 2023

The demolition drive started at the encroached site early on Thursday morning. amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach, ANI reported. News 18 reported that most of the structure — 70-80 percent — was demolished and work of removing the debris was underway

Maharashtra | Demolition drive started at the encroached site of 'Dargah' amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray yesterday alleged that a Dargah is being built here illegally. pic.twitter.com/G0yx2c2Wq2 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar reacted that the proceedings were "initiated under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)". He cautioned that if any kind of construction has to be done in the sea, due permission must be taken under the CRZ from concerned authorities.

VIDEO | Mumbai Police and BMC officials with Bulldozers arrive to demolish the illegal construction behind Mahim dargah. In a public rally yesterday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray mentioned the structure coming up in the Arabian Sea in Mahim. pic.twitter.com/TZE4eTCYJN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2023

'It is not a dargah'

Following the demolition, Mahim Dargah (mazhaar) and HajiAli Dargah Trustee Suhail Khandwani said in an interview that the structure was not a dargah but a "chilla" where people offer prayers.

He said the action on Thursday was taken on "the unauthorised structure but the chilla is still intact". He added, "There's no structure at all, it's just a platform."

"We are concerned with our chilla... it (demolition) would have happened gracefully if authorities had told that it needs to be removed. Unnecessary commotion was not needed," the official said.