Speaking sbout the Illegal Dargah in Mumbai's Mahim Bay Mahim Dargah (mazhaar) and HajiAli Dargah Trustee Suhail Khandwani said the action on Thursday was taken on "the unauthorised structures but the chilla is still intact".
संपूर्ण व्हिडीओ : सन्मा. राजसाहेबांनी आज एक अत्यंत महत्त्वाची बाब समोर आणली... सरकारचं/प्रशासनाचं दुर्लक्ष झाल्यावर काय होतं ते पहा… माहीमच्या मगदूम बाबा दर्ग्याच्या इकडे समुद्रात हे अनधिकृत बांधकाम केलं. २ वर्षांपूर्वी हे काहीच नव्हतं. इथे नवीन हाजीअली तयार करणं सुरु आहे.… pic.twitter.com/BQ2CH1NmCb— MNS Adhikrut - मनसे अधिकृत (@mnsadhikrut) March 22, 2023
Maharashtra | Demolition drive started at the encroached site of 'Dargah' amid heavy police deployment at Mahim beach in Mumbai after MNS chief Raj Thackeray yesterday alleged that a Dargah is being built here illegally. pic.twitter.com/G0yx2c2Wq2— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023
VIDEO | Mumbai Police and BMC officials with Bulldozers arrive to demolish the illegal construction behind Mahim dargah. In a public rally yesterday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray mentioned the structure coming up in the Arabian Sea in Mahim. pic.twitter.com/TZE4eTCYJN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 23, 2023
Reaction of Mahim Dargah & HajiAli Dargah Trustee Suhail KhandwaniIt was chilla not the dargahPeople to maintain law and order.#MahimDargahTrust#SuhailKhandwani @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis @DevenBhartiIPS @rahulnarwekar @MumbaiPolice @mybmc @MahimTrust pic.twitter.com/VKDz7LVpEg— Suhail Khandwani (@syk_8282) March 23, 2023