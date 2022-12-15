Mumbai: Massive fire at high-rise building in Lower Parel area | VIDEO

Mumbai: A video of the incident shows heavy billows of smoke coming out of the high-rise building at Avighna Park area in Mahdev Palv Marg near Bharat Mata Cinema, Lower Parel East.

A fire broke out at a flat on the 14th floor of a multi-storey residential building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area around 10:45 am on Thursday. As many as four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the initial inputs, MFB, police, BEST, ward staff and Ambulance have been mobalised.

"At least five fire engines and water jetties have reached the spot and a firefighting operation is on," a fire brigade official said.

"So far, there was no report of anybody getting injured in the incident," the official said.

In October 2021, a major fire had occurred inside a flat on the 19th floor of the same residential complex, in which a 30-year-old security guard had died while saving others.

(With inputs from PTI)