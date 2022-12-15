English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Mumbai: Massive fire at high-rise building in Lower Parel area | VIDEO

Mumbai: Massive fire at high-rise building in Lower Parel area | VIDEO

Mumbai: Massive fire at high-rise building in Lower Parel area | VIDEO
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 11:52:10 AM IST (Published)

A video of the incident shows heavy billows of smoke coming out of the high-rise building at Avighna Park area in Mahdev Palv Marg near Bharat Mata Cinema, Lower Parel East.

A fire broke out at Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area around 10:45 am on Thursday. As many as four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Recommended Articles

View All
Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read


A video of the incident shows heavy billows of smoke coming out of the high-rise building at Avighna Park area in Mahdev Palv Marg near Bharat Mata Cinema, Lower Parel East.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the initial inputs, MFB, police, BEST, ward staff and Ambulance have been mobalised.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Firemumbai

Next Article

Bihar's hooch tragedy claims 30 lives, triggers political slugfest