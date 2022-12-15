Mumbai: Massive fire at high-rise building in Lower Parel area | VIDEO

A video of the incident shows heavy billows of smoke coming out of the high-rise building at Avighna Park area in Mahdev Palv Marg near Bharat Mata Cinema, Lower Parel East.
A fire broke out at Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area around 10:45 am on Thursday. As many as four fire engines were rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. As many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/0tdxiC9Rhd— ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. According to the initial inputs, MFB, police, BEST, ward staff and Ambulance have been mobalised.
