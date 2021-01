Mumbai local trains to start full, regular services for the general public from Feb 1st, Uddhav Thackeray said in a review meeting for the resumption of train services.

However, timing restrictions will continue. The general public will be allowed to travel before 7 am, between 12 noon and 4 pm, then again after 9 pm.

Government of Maharashtra has issued notice to operationalize mission 'Begin Again' for easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening. The mission is expected to remain in force till February 28 for containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

The activities already allowed and permitted through different orders from time to time shall continue up to February 28, the notice read.

On Wednesday, Central Railways had added 204 additional local trains in Mumbai to avoid overcrowding in the state, while giving a green flag to reopen suburban services in Mumbai.

Till now, only specific categories of commuters were allowed to travel via the trains to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, as people regained confidence with the ongoing vaccination drive, the pressure to reopen the services was mounting on the state government.