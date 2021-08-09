Mumbai local trains to operate from August 15; know how to get passes

The Maharashtra government has now allowed Mumbai’s fully vaccinated residents to travel in local trains from August 15. However, they can do so only 14 days after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said. During his live webcast on August 8, Thackeray said, "Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially created application (app) to get a special railway pass and they can collect the same from local ward offices.”

The suburban railway services in Mumbai were suspended for the general public in April this year when the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak in the state. As of now, only government employees and essential service staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

At present, around 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated, Uddhav Thackeray added. Over the last few days, many political parties and organisations have been demanding that common people who are now fully vaccinated should be allowed to travel through the local trains, called the Lifeline of Mumbai.

How to avail the travel pass?

The universal travel pass with a QR code will allow the residents of Mumbai a hassle-free travel in Mumbai metro, suburban local trains and monorail. All establishments have been classified based on the nature of business and their staff will be allowed to travel during restricted hours as per the existing COVID-19 guidelines. A system will generate an e-pass for the staff of registered establishments. The passes will have QR codes for authentication or verification by railway authorities when needed.

Follow these simple steps to get the e-pass.

1. Visit the website of the Disaster Management, Relief, and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra.

2. Click on the Universal Travel Pass button on the top left corner of the webpage.

3. Click on Register your Establishment. This is one activity for which every establishment must provide a single point of contact (called coordinator) to administer the establishment information.

4. An all-new window with an establishment registration form will open and one has to fill in the required details.

5. After filling in the details, check ‘I agree to the above conditions’ and click on the Register button. A message on mobile and screen will be received after this.

6. Soon after this, the establishment will be approved by the Disaster Management Authority in the district. Once approved, the coordinator can be asked to upload staff details using the CSV template provided on the website. The staff member will then get an SMS to download the e-pass after the details are successfully uploaded.