Mumbai local trains likely to be affected on April 16 due to Mega Block, check details

The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway is set to operate a mega block on its suburban sections to carry out various engineering, repair and maintenance works on Sunday, April 16. However, as per the official notice, there will be no blocks on the Western, Urban, and Trans-harbour lines of the Railway.

This may affect the operation of Mumbai local trains and a few long-distance trains on selected routes. Here are the details of the affected lines and routes:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Fast lines

The Down fast line services leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 10:25 am and 3:35 pm will be diverted on the Down Slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations.

The trains will halt as per their respective schedule and the fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the Down Fast line and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes later than the schedule.

Also, the Up Fast line services leaving from Thane will be diverted on the Up Slow line between Mulund and Matunga between 10.50 am and 3.46 pm. The trains will halt as per their schedule and will arrive at their destination 15 minutes later than usual.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line and Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line

Train services on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Down harbour line will be suspended from 11:40 am to 4:40 pm.

Services leaving from Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line between 11:10 am and 4:10 pm will be suspended.

Train services on the Down Harbour line to Vashi /Belapur/ Panvel leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road between 11:16 am and 4:47 pm will be suspended.

Further Down Harbour line services leaving the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Bandra/Goregaon between 10:48 am and 4:43 pm will also remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving between 9:53 am and 3:20 pm will remain suspended along with Up Harbour line services from Goregaon/ Bandra to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving between 10:45 am to 5:13 pm.

The Central Railway has informed passengers that special train services will be run between Panvel and Kurla (from Platform No.8 of the station) at an interval every 20 minutes during the block period for ease of travel.

Also, the Railway has also allowed Harbour line passengers to travel through the Main Line and Western Railway between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.