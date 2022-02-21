Mumbai local AC trains to see big fare cut; London Metro-like fare system likely

Train commuters across the financial capital of India have reason to rejoice as the fares for the local AC trains in Mumbai are expected to fall. The maximum fare for local AC trains will be reduced from Rs 220 to Rs 80, according to reports.

Railway officials in an internal meeting discussed setting the fares in Metro-like fare slabs, akin to those seen in the London or New Delhi Metro systems. In the slab system, all stations in the network are divided into zones, and passengers need to pay a set amount based on the number of zones they are changing and travelling through.

“Under the zone system, the fare will remain unchanged irrespective of the distance travelled within a zone. The fare will rise only when the zone is changed. The idea, originally conceived for the entire Mumbai Suburban Railway, has been tweaked to restrict it to AC locals,” a divisional official said.

The proposal for the new structure of AC local trains has been prepared and forwarded to the Ministry of Railways.

“We have received a proposal in this regard. A new fare structure will be announced for the air-conditioned local trains shortly, which will definitely be passenger-friendly,” said Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

It is not yet certain whether the monthly and other seasonal passes for AC local trains will see a price cut, though it is expected that will be reduced as well.