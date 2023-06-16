CNBC TV18
Mumbai likely to face crisis as water stock left only for 45 days, BMC says no plans to cut supply

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 16, 2023

The city of Mumbai is on the brink of a crisis as the water stock is expected to last only for a little over 45 days, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) data. Though the water stock is at slightly above 15 percent, the BMC has no plans to implement any water cuts for the month of June yet.

Mumbai’s water currently stands at 15.6 percent, which is approximately 2.5 lakh million litres as per BMC’s data. Last year on June 15 the water stock stood at 12.24 percent, while on the same date in 2021 it was 12.75 percent.
Each percentage point represents approximately 3 days’ of water supply, according to P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects).
