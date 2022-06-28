1 dead, several feared trapped as four-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Kurla

A four-storey building collapsed in Naik Nagar Society in Mumbai's Kurla on Tuesday. A 30-year-old man died and 11 others were injured after part of a residential building collapsed around midnight. Some are still feared trapped under the rubble.

Those injured were shifted to civic hospitals in Ghatkopar and Sion. A search operation was launched to rescue those trapped inside the building, an official said. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), eight people have been rescued so far.

Rescue operation underway after a four-storey building collapsed at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, on June 28. The incident took place on June 27 night. (PTI Photo) Rescue operation underway after a four-storey building collapsed at Naik Nagar in Kurla East, Mumbai, on June 28. The incident took place on June 27 night. (PTI Photo)

"There's no confirmation on how many people are still trapped," Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant, said. As per the BMC's last night data, 20-25 are likely to be trapped under debris.

Around a dozen fire engines were deployed at the spot besides two rescue vans and other fire brigade equipment after locals informed the fire brigade that around 20-22 people were trapped under the debris.

#WATCH Four-storey building collapse in Kurla, Mumbai | 1 more rescued alive. Rescue operation on. No confirmation on how many people still trapped: Ashish Kumar, NDRF Deputy Commandant Total 8 people rescued so far, as per BMC pic.twitter.com/5X1WIPHTiT— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022

Corporator Pravina Morajkar said: “This is a colony of four dilapidated buildings. They (residents) were given notices to vacate five to six years back. Yet, they continued to stay. On Monday night, one building collapsed. But five to six people were removed from the debris before the fire brigade came. These are being treated and sent to hospitals for injuries.”

Among the first few ministers to reach the spot was Aaditya Thackeray. He also said that a demolition notice by the BMC was already issued to the building owners but people continued to stay there.