India's financial capital Mumbai is seeing over Rs 5 lakh crore spent on upgrades

Rs 5 lakh crore worth of large infrastructure projects are planned for completion over next 3-7 years boosting connectivity within India's financial capital, Mumbai. These include metro rails and road connectivity projects.

At least four landmark infrastructure projects in Mumbai worth Rs 82,000 crore are expected to be completed over the next 18 months, which shall provide a long overdue upgrade to India's largest property market. The Mumbai Trans Harbor Link, Coastal Road, Mumbai Metro Line-3, and Navi Mumbai Airport are in their last phase of execution and are likely to be opened for public usage in the next 12 months. But as the projects near its completion, suburban property prices may rise, according to Jefferies.

These marquee projects have individually seen decade-plus timelines, with multiple stop-starts. Over the past few quarters, support from an aligned central and state government on infrastructure has given a push and a busy election calendar at the city, centre, as well as state level, will likely help adherence to the current timelines.