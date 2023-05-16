Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express trial run begins today: Check route and other details

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fourth semi-high-speed train originating from Mumbai. The new train This is expected to reduce travel time between the bustling financial capital and the scenic coastal state of Goa.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fourth semi-high-speed train originating from Mumbai. There are already three Vande Bharat Express trains operating on Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur routes. This latest addition is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the bustling financial capital and the scenic coastal state of Goa.

