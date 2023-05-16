Breaking News
Nifty Midcap above 33,000 for the first time in 19 months
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai Goa Vande Bharat Express trial run begins today: Check route and other details

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express trial run begins today: Check route and other details

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express trial run begins today: Check route and other details
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 11:29:27 AM IST (Published)

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fourth semi-high-speed train originating from Mumbai. The new train This is expected to reduce travel time between the bustling financial capital and the scenic coastal state of Goa.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express is all set to be launched soon and the trial run is going to begin today. The introduction of this high-speed train will significantly enhance connectivity between Mumbai and Goa.

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will be the fourth semi-high-speed train originating from Mumbai. There are already three Vande Bharat Express trains operating on Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad – Gandhinagar Capital, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur routes. This latest addition is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the bustling financial capital and the scenic coastal state of Goa.
ALSO READ |
Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express likely to start soon: Check route and train timings
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X