    Newly launched Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat suffers damages after hitting cattle
    1 Min(s) Read
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The incident happened between the Gairatpur and Vatva station around 11:20 am. A railway spokesperson said the front part of the engine was damaged in the incident.

    The newly launched Mumbai Central-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express suffered minor damages after hitting a herd of buffaloes in Gujarat Thursday morning, officials said.
    The incident happened between the Gairatpur and Vatva station around 11:20 am.
    A railway spokesperson said the front part of the engine was damaged in the incident.
    "Three-four buffaloes suddenly came on the way of Mumbai-Gandhinagar VB (Vande Bharat), damaging the nose made up of FRP (fiber reinforced plastic). The spokesperson said no functional part was damaged in the incident.
    "The train moved just after removing carcasses (within 8 minutes) and reached Gandhinagar on time. The incident occurred at 11:18 between Gairatpur-Vatva station.
    The Railways is trying to counsel nearby villagers not to leave cattle near the track."
    The semi-high speed trains was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30.
    AhmedabadAhmedabad and MumbaimumbaiTrain Accident

