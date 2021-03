The death toll rose to 10 after a fire broke out in a Mumbai mall, where a hospital is located, an official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Friday. The fire broke out in the Dreams Mall building in the Bhandup area on Thursday night, the official said.

The firefighting operation is still underway at the mall. The Sunrise Hospital is situated on the top floor of the four-storeyed mall building and 76 patients, most of them being treated for COVID-19, were there when the fire broke out, the official said.

"The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. The action has to be taken. 70 patients including COVID-19 infected were shifted to another hospital," said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "Action will be taken against those who are found responsible. Compensation will be given to families of the deceased. Most of the patients who have died were on the ventilator. I offer my condolences and apologies to their families."

The cause of the 'level four' fire (serious emergency call in fire brigade parlance) has not been ascertained yet, the BMC control room sources said. Twenty fire engines, 15 water tankers and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

The hospital in a statement said, "There was a fire on the first floor of Dreams Mall, Bhandup, and the smoke reached up to the Sunrise Hospital located at the top floor. When fire alarms beeped, all patients were safely evacuated to the fire refuge area as the smoke was reaching the hospital."

A civic official said the BMC had issued notice to the hospital in November last year for allegedly flouting fire safety norms. Former NCP MP Sanjay Dina Patil said he had also written to the BMC commissioner last year drawing the civic body's attention to the flouting of fire safety norms there.