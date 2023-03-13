English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMassive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari furniture market

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari furniture market

Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari furniture market
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Santia Gora   | Ayushi Agarwal  Mar 13, 2023 12:02:33 PM IST (Updated)

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area in a furniture godown on Monday morning. No injuries have been reported so far. The incident was reported at 11 am.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Plumes of smoke were seen emerging from the scene as fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze. Ten fire engines and six jumbo tankers were deployed at the spot, the fire department said.
They added that a total of three small lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation.
This is a developing story.
 
First Published: Mar 13, 2023 11:58 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Firemumbai

Next Article

Parliament Budget Session to begin after a break | Here's a list of 35 Bills likely to be discussed

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X