Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari furniture market

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Jogeshwari-Oshiwara area in a furniture godown on Monday morning. No injuries have been reported so far. The incident was reported at 11 am.

Plumes of smoke were seen emerging from the scene as fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze. Ten fire engines and six jumbo tankers were deployed at the spot, the fire department said.

They added that a total of three small lines of 12 motor pumps are in operation.

This is a developing story.