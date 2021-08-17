Mumbai EPFO staff siphoned off Rs 21 crore during COVID-19 pandemic, probe on: Report

As India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of employees at a Mumbai office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allegedly siphoned Rs 21.5 crore from a common pool of funds through fraudulent means, an exclusive report by The Indian Express has revealed.

An internal investigation has so far found that five employees from EPFO’s Kandivali office transferred money through 817 bank accounts established in the names of migrant workers between March 2020 and June 2021. The fraud, which came to light in July through an anonymous call, has been allegedly engineered by 37-year-old clerk Chandan Kumar Sinha, a graduate from Bihar.

He is currently on the run.

The probe revealed that 90 percent of the money has been withdrawn from these accounts.

The money was transferred from a pool of funds maintained by the EPFO that is used for investing in government securities, the report said, clarifying that no individual account has been misused.

The modus operandi of the team highlights key loopholes in the system, which were manipulated by the fraudsters. Sinha, who has a thorough knowledge of the system, acquired bank details and Aadhaar numbers of migrant works who received a small sum of money in return. These were used to open PF accounts in companies that have been shut for more that 10 years.

PF in the range of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh was claimed from these accounts. The range was limited as any withdrawal above Rs 5 lakh required the verification of a senior officer. Companies that had shut shop before 2014 were used so that the Universal Account Number (UAN) that is mandatory could be instantly generated during withdrawal. Also, the EPFO does not maintain a double-entry bookkeeping system for firms which have ceased operations.

The EPFO has requested banks to freeze the 817 accounts used for the fraud. It now plans to hand over the investigation to the CBI after completion of the internal audit.