Mumbai drugs case: No bail for Aryan Khan, court decision on October 20

A special NDPS court on Thursday reserved its order on bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, and two others till October 20 in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship off Mumbai.

After hearing extensive arguments of the investigating agency NCB and defense lawyers on Thursday, special judge V V Patil posted the matter for orders on October 20.

Aryan and other co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha will remain in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Central Jail and the Byculla Women's Jail for the next five days on account of public holidays over the next few days.

Earlier, a magistrate's court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant. The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3.

(With inputs from agency)