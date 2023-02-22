English
Massive fire at Mumbai's Kamla Nagar slums, traffic diverted

Massive fire at Mumbai's Kamla Nagar slums, traffic diverted

Massive fire at Mumbai's Kamla Nagar slums, traffic diverted
By CNBCTV18.com Feb 22, 2023 9:11:22 AM IST (Updated)

A massive fire broke out in the slums of Mumbai's Kamla Nagar in Dharavi during the early hours of Wednesday morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Traffic around the area was diverted due to the fire, Mumbai Traffic Police announced.
"Due to the fire at Dharavi Kamla Nagar, 90 feet road has been closed and the traffic has been diverted to Santh Rohidas Marg. Instead of going to 60 feet road from T junction, the traffic has been diverted to Raheja Mahim," the tweet read.
Locals of the area first noticed the blaze and informed the fire department.
Officials say that 10 fire tenders reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 9:07 AM IST
