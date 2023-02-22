Massive fire at Mumbai's Kamla Nagar slums, traffic diverted

A massive fire broke out in the slums of Mumbai's Kamla Nagar in Dharavi during the early hours of Wednesday morning. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Recommended ArticlesView All
An anthology of poetry seeks to give peace a chance in a world of wars
Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Explained | What is liability insurance — how it works and all other details
Feb 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Want to start a business but afraid of funding winter? Here's why it can be a blessing in disguise
Feb 21, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Here’s why the GST Council meeting ducked the online gaming issue
Feb 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Traffic around the area was diverted due to the fire, Mumbai Traffic Police announced.
"Due to the fire at Dharavi Kamla Nagar, 90 feet road has been closed and the traffic has been diverted to Santh Rohidas Marg. Instead of going to 60 feet road from T junction, the traffic has been diverted to Raheja Mahim," the tweet read.
Locals of the area first noticed the blaze and informed the fire department.
Officials say that 10 fire tenders reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.
This is a developing story and further details are awaited.
With agency inputs.
First Published: Feb 22, 2023 9:07 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!