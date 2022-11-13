Mumbai Customs officials seize record 61 kg of gold worth Rs 32 crore at airport

Mumbai: This was the highest seizure in a single day in the reported history of Mumbai Airport Customs.
Mumbai Airport Customs seized 61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore. This was the highest seizure in a single day in the reported history of Mumbai Airport Customs.
Recommended ArticlesView All
In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth
IST6 Min(s) Read
Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe
IST3 Min(s) Read
Officials arrested seven passengers — five males and two females — in two separate cases. The incident took place on Friday.
On the same day, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold worth over Rs 4 crore from a group of 20 passengers who arrived from Singapore at the international airport in Coimbatore, news agency PTI reported.
On the basis of specific intelligence, the officials frisked the passengers upon their arrival at the airport on November 9 and searched their baggage, it said. The gold in the form of crude chains was recovered from their pant pockets, innerwear and bags.
Earlier, gold worth Rs 8.44 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh from Dubai, the Customs department had said.
(With inputs from PTI)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!