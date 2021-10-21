Mumbai cruise drugs case: NDPS court extends Aryan Khan’s judicial custody till Oct 30

A special NDPS court on Thursday extended Aryan Khan’s judicial custody till October 30, even as his bail plea is expected to come up before Bombay High Court on October 26.

The other seven accused - Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadna, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhoker have also been sent to judicial custody till October 30 by the court.

Aryan Khan was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the NCB raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

Actor Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the NCB earlier in the day, appeared before the central agency at around 4 pm. She was accompanied by her father, Chunky Panday.

On Thursday morning, Shah Rukh Khan met his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in the case.

