Mumbai is the most expensive city for expats in India — New Delhi, Chennai follow

Mumbai is the most expensive Indian city for expatriates and has been ranked at 147 in the Mercer’s 2023 Cost of Living survey out of 227 cities across five continents.

According to this survey, the second and third place among expensive Indian cities are held by New Delhi (169) and Chennai (184), respectively. The rankings of other cities listed are Bengaluru (189), Hyderabad (202), Kolkata (211), and Pune (213).