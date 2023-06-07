CNBC TV18
Mumbai is the most expensive city for expats in India — New Delhi, Chennai follow

By Keshav Singh Chundawat  Jun 7, 2023 7:48:45 PM IST (Published)

Mumbai is the most expensive Indian city for expatriates as per Mercer 2023 Cost of Living survey. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, Singapore and Zurich top the list globally.

Mumbai is the most expensive Indian city for expatriates and has been ranked at 147 in the Mercer’s 2023 Cost of Living survey out of 227 cities across five continents.

According to this survey, the second and third place among expensive Indian cities are held by New Delhi (169) and Chennai (184), respectively. The rankings of other cities listed are Bengaluru (189), Hyderabad (202), Kolkata (211), and Pune (213).


Mercer’s Cost of Living survey compares the cities on the cost of more than 200 items, including housing, food, transportation, clothing, utilities, household goods, and entertainment.

