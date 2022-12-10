Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on Dec 11; trains cancelled and delayed

The railways will be engaging in various maintenance and engineering tasks on the suburban sections of the two lines that will be under the mega block

The Central Railway (CR) will be working on its 5th and 6th lines in a mega block. The Railways will be engaging in various maintenance and engineering tasks on the suburban sections of the two lines that will be under the mega block. The CR has warned of delays and cancellations for trains on the Thane-Kalyan lines.

“The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused,” the Central Railway said in a press statement.

The following trains will be delayed by 10-15 minutes.

11010 Pune- Mumbai Sinhagad Express.

17611 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Mumbai Rajya Rani Express.

12124 Pune- Mumbai Deccan Queen.

13201 Patna-LTT Express.

17221 Kakinada-LTT Express.

12126 Pune- Mumbai Pragati Express.

22160 Chennai-Mumbai Express.

12168 Banaras- LTT Express.

12321 Howrah- Mumbai Mail.

12812 Hatia- LTT Express.

11014 Coimbatore- LTT Express.

11029 Mumbai Kolhapur Koyna Express.

11055 LTT- Gorakhpur Express.

11061 LTT-Jaynagar Expres.s

Local trains on multiple routes will be suspended as maintenance work passes through the routes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line – Suspended from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm.

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line – Suspended from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road – Suspended from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm.

Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Suspended from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi – Suspended from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra – Suspended from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm