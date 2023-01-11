Bomb threat at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani school, case filed

Mumbai: A call was reportedly received on the landline of the school, wherein, the caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school.
An FIR was lodged after Dhirubhai Ambani school in Bandra Kurla Complex area received a bomb threat call around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. The Mumbai Police said the caller has been identified and will be arrested soon. Meanwhile, the case was registered under Sections 505 (1)(B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
A call was reportedly received on the landline of the school, wherein, the caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school. After this, the caller disconnected the call, ANI reported Mumbai Police as syaing.
Police launched a probe soon after the school authorities informed them about the incident.
In October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.
This is a developing story
First Published: Jan 11, 2023 3:00 PM IST
