Mumbai civic body was procuring body bags for dead COVID-19 patients at inflated price: ED

The Enforcement Directorate's comments came days after it conducted searches across Maharashtra on June 21 and seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash, documents revealing more than 50 immovable properties (estimated market value of more than Rs 150 crore) across Maharashtra.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Friday that the searches conducted in connection with the "BMC COVID scam case" revealed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was procuring body bags from a "particular entity" at inflated price.

A "particular entity was supplying body bags for dead COVID-19 patients (to others) for Rs 2,000, while the (same) said company supplied body bags for Rs 6,800 to the Central Procurement Department of the BMC", the probe agency was quoted by ANI as saying.

It added that the contract was given on instruction of the then mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).