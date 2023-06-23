CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsMumbai civic body was procuring body bags for dead COVID 19 patients at inflated price: ED

Mumbai civic body was procuring body bags for dead COVID-19 patients at inflated price: ED

Mumbai civic body was procuring body bags for dead COVID-19 patients at inflated price: ED
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 23, 2023 11:35:47 AM IST (Updated)

The Enforcement Directorate's comments came days after it conducted searches across Maharashtra on June 21 and seized Rs 68.65 lakh in cash, documents revealing more than 50 immovable properties (estimated market value of more than Rs 150 crore) across Maharashtra.

The Enforcement Directorate said on Friday that the searches conducted in connection with the "BMC COVID scam case" revealed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was procuring body bags from a "particular entity" at inflated price.

A "particular entity was supplying body bags for dead COVID-19 patients (to others) for Rs 2,000, while the (same) said company supplied body bags for Rs 6,800 to the Central Procurement Department of the BMC", the probe agency was quoted by ANI as saying.
It added that the contract was given on instruction of the then mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X