Local trains across Mumbai came to a halt after a total power blackout hit the city today.

#PowerOutage Mumbai Suburban trains @Central_Railway held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us. Time 10.05hrs onwards. (It's not OHE /EMU fault) Trains in Roha-Diva-JNPT sections are running. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) October 12, 2020

Western Railway said in a statement that all services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended in view of interruption in traction power due to grid failure. The services, the authorities assured, will resume as soon as the traction power supply is restored. However, essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar will continue to operate.

