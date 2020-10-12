Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates: Electricity to be restored by 12, says Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut

Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates: Here are some of the details on the power outage

400kV Pune-Kalwa line was under forced shutdown since 13:47hrs during to R-Y phase fault. Pune end fault current-11.13 Kamp Dist-30.4 KM

E/S on 400kV Kalwa-Padghe line-1 availed by Maharashtra at 06:54hrs. Expected to be revived by 09:30hr but could not be revived by Maharshtra

At 09:58hrs 400kv Kalwa-padghe-2 carrying 633MW tripped. The flow on Pune-Khargar rose upto 900MW and tripped at 10:00hrs.

Khargar ICT-1 & 2 also tripped at 10:05hrs resulting in load drop of 360MW in Mumbai system.

SLDC Kalwa is requested to normalize 400kV Kalwa-padghe-1 immediately and take Pune –Khargar via TBC into service.

Mumbai island system was separated but could not be on halt

About 900MW load dropped at 10:05hrs.

Total load drop about 1300MW

As informed by Maharastra, Pune-Khargar line hand tripped due to heavy sparking

Total Mumbai load loss is 2600MW

Pune-Khargar line closed at 10:27hrs