Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates: Electricity to be restored by 12, says Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut

CNBC-TV18 | Published: October 12, 2020 11:57 AM IST

Mumbai blackout live updates: Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut has said that the power supply in the city will be restored in 1 hour. Mumbai's Commissioner IS Chahal has instructed all hospitals in the city to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours, to ensure there is no power failure in hospitals, especially ICUs. Mobile diesel generator sets to remain on standby. In case of emergencies, the residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403.

