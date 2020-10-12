Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates: Electricity to be restored by 12, says Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut

Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates: Here are some of the details on the power outage
400kV Pune-Kalwa line was under forced shutdown since 13:47hrs during to R-Y phase fault. Pune end fault current-11.13 Kamp Dist-30.4 KM
E/S on 400kV Kalwa-Padghe line-1 availed by Maharashtra at 06:54hrs. Expected to be revived by 09:30hr but could not be revived by Maharshtra
At 09:58hrs 400kv Kalwa-padghe-2 carrying 633MW tripped. The flow on Pune-Khargar rose upto 900MW and tripped at 10:00hrs.
Khargar ICT-1 & 2 also tripped at 10:05hrs resulting in load drop of 360MW in Mumbai system.
SLDC Kalwa is requested to normalize 400kV Kalwa-padghe-1 immediately and take Pune –Khargar via TBC into service.
Mumbai island system was separated but could not be on halt
About 900MW load dropped at 10:05hrs.
Total load drop about 1300MW
As informed by Maharastra, Pune-Khargar line hand tripped due to heavy sparking
Total Mumbai load loss is 2600MW
Pune-Khargar line closed at 10:27hrs
Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates | Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Monday said said they were functioning normally, amid a major power outage in large parts of Mumbai. "There is a power failure in south Mumbai. Exchange is working normally. The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," a BSE spokesperson said. The NSE too said it is functioning normally. Large parts of the financial capital reported a major power outage on Monday morning due to a technical failure. In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) said "the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure". Multiple operators, including the state-run BEST, Adani Electricity and Tata Power supply power to the city.
Mumbai Powercut LIVE Updates | Virtual court proceedings via video conference links on hold today at Bombay HC principle bench due to power outage.
BMC Commissioner | Mumbai hospitals instructed to assess supply of diesel & get enough supplies through BMC. To ensure diesel supply for at least 8 hours to avoid power failures in hospitals, especially ICUs. BMC's disaster control Dept to keep stand by private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours.
BMC | Due to power supply failure in Mumbai region, residents of Mumbai are requested to call on 022-22694727, 022-226947725 and 022-22704403 in case of emergencies.
BMC on BEST Power Failure | Electric power failure due to Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa. It will take 45 min to 1 hour to restore the supply. This has impacted in the failure of electric supply all over Mumbai City and Suburb and Train traffic of all lines Central, Eastern & Western disrupted.
Adani Electricity | There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of Mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded. AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused.
Western Railway | In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate. However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing.
Update | Services of Western Railways' local trains between Churchgate and Vasai have also been impacted.
Mumbai people complained of a total power blackout on Monday. People from south, central and north Mumbai took to Twitter to mention about the outage. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BSET) Electricity, meanwhile, took to Twitter and said the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.