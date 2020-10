Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut on Monday said that the power supply in the city will be restored by 12 pm. Raut's statement came after most areas in the financial capital faced power outage on Monday morning. Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Colaba, Cuffe Parade Vashi and Goregaon were among many areas of MMR affected by the outage.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the electric power failure was due to the central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa.

"It will take 45 min to 1 hour to restore the supply," it said.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BSET) Electricity also took to Twitter and said the electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure. Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

The Central Railways said that Mumbai suburban train services, operating only for essential workers at present, were affected due to grid failure. Services of Western Railways' local trains between Churchgate and Vasai have also been impacted.

"In view of interruption in traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored. Commuters are requested to cooperate," Western Railways said.

"However, power supply, from MSETCL is available at Vasai Road and it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic and maintain social distancing," it added.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), however, said that the exchange is working normally despite the power cut.

'The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," it said.

NSE is also functioning normally, a spokesperson said.