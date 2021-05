Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), should be granted Z category security, a Mumbai-based lawyer has said in a writ petition filed in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, May 5.

Advocate Datta Mane in his petition sought protection for Poonawalla's family members and the properties of the SII, the Livelaw reported.

Recently, Poonawalla, in an interview to a British tabloid The Times, had spoken about receiving threats in India and how he and his family left the country for London after unprecedented ‘pressure and aggression’ over the demand of COVID-19 vaccines.

Requesting Poonawalla to lodge a complaint about the threat, Maharashtra Minister of State Home Shamburaje Desai has assured of an in-depth probe.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had already issued an order last week to provide Y category security on an all-India basis to Poonawalla. The Y category security comprises one gunman for mobile security and one plus four other security personnel on a rotation basis for static security.

If Poonawlla receives the Z category security, it will have six gunmen for mobile security and two (plus 8) for residence security.

Depending on the threat perception to the person, MHA has categorised the security cover into four tiers— Z+ (highest level), Z, Y and X.

The Z+ category has a security cover of 36 personnel while the Z category provides a security cover of 22 personnel. The Y category has a security cover of 11 personnel while the X category has a security cover of 2 security personnel.