Mumbai bans entry of these vehicles on new Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover; here’s why

The Mumbai traffic police has prohibited the entry of some vehicles on the newly constructed Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) flyover after a series of accidents in the last few days, reports said. The traffic has been prohibited to carry out repair work, officials said.

The vehicles that have been banned on the 3-km flyover constructed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation ( BMC ) include two-wheelers, heavy vehicles, and buses. The entry of cyclists and pedestrians has also been prohibited on the elevated road whereas motorists have been told not to stop or park their vehicles on the stretch that connects the suburbs of Ghatkopar and Mankhurd.

As of now, only cars and lightweight vehicles are allowed on the flyover and the speed limit has been restricted between 30 kmph and 50 kmph. Motorists have also been asked not to take U-Turn using gaps on the road.

The decision to restrict vehicles on the flyover inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 1 was taken after a series of accidents were reported. A report by PTI said that there have been at least 12 accidents in one month. There were also complaints about motorbikes skidding on the bridge during rain. These incidents have raised questions about the quality of construction.

The traffic police officials say that they have written multiple letters to BMC to take precautionary measures, install CCTV cameras and traffic signboards in order to prevent such incidents.

The flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 713 crore. It has reduced the travel time for those going towards Navi Mumbai from Ghatkopar as the link road has heavy traffic, particularly at the Baiganwadi Junction in Shivaji Nagar.