Mumbai’s Bandra-Versova sea bridge to be named after Veer Savarkar: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra government's ambitious Bandra-Versova Sea Link project is an under-construction 17.17 km long bridge in western Mumbai. This sea link is expected to improve the traffic congestion in the city by connecting Versova in suburb Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that the Bandra-Versova sea link bridge in Mumbai will be named after freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

CM Shinde made the announcement after returning from the national capital where he attended the new Parliament inauguration and celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar at the Maharashtra Sadan.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Savarkar, which will now be celebrated as ‘Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Divas’, our government has taken a decision to name Bandra Versova Sea Link as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Samudra Setu (sea link),” Shinde said while addressing media.

CM Shinde’s announcement comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had written a letter to the CM on March 16, requesting to name Bandra-Versova sea link after Veer Savarkar and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

CM Shinde also revealed that a state-level gallantry award will be named after Savarkar. This award will be on the lines of Central Government’s bravery awards and will be given to those who have showcased unparalleled bravery in different fields.

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, VD Savarkar is regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters by right wing political parties.

In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and many Union ministers had paid floral tributes to Savarkar in the old Parliament’s Central Hall on Sunday.

In March, the Supreme Court had stayed the ongoing proceedings before the National Green Tribunal challenging the environmental clearances for the project.