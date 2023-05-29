Mumbai’s Bandra-Versova sea bridge to be named after Veer Savarkar: CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra government's ambitious Bandra-Versova Sea Link project is an under-construction 17.17 km long bridge in western Mumbai. This sea link is expected to improve the traffic congestion in the city by connecting Versova in suburb Andheri to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday announced that the Bandra-Versova sea link bridge in Mumbai will be named after freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue late Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

CM Shinde made the announcement after returning from the national capital where he attended the new Parliament inauguration and celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar at the Maharashtra Sadan.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Savarkar, which will now be celebrated as ‘Swatantrya Veer Gaurav Divas’, our government has taken a decision to name Bandra Versova Sea Link as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Samudra Setu (sea link),” Shinde said while addressing media.