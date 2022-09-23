    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Mumbai airport's flight operations to remain suspended for six hours on October 18

    Mumbai airport's flight operations to remain suspended for six hours on October 18

    Mumbai airport's flight operations to remain suspended for six hours on October 18
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.COM IST (Published)

    Mini

    Flight operations at Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours on October 18 for runway maintenance work, the private airport operator said on Thursday, which is likely to hit passengers significantly. Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The operator, Adani Group, said it has "planned a runway closure on October 18 from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways", as part of its annual postmonsoon preventive maintenance exercise.

    Flight operations at Mumbai airport will remain suspended for six hours on October 18 for runway maintenance work, the private airport operator said, which is likely to hit passengers significantly. Mumbai airport has two intersecting runways, the main runway 9/27 and secondary runway 14/32, which handle around 800 flights per day, making it the second busiest aerodrome after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
    The operator, Adani Group, said it has "planned a runway closure on October 18 from 11 am to 5 pm, for repair and maintenance work on both its runways", as part of its annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance exercise.
    Adani Group holds 74 percent stake in the joint venture that runs Mumbai airport. During the closure period, the facility operator will carry out major work such as runway edge lights for runway 14/32, the upgradation of AGL (aeronautical ground lights ), among others, it stated.
    CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) said that in cooperation with key stakeholders, it has already rescheduled flights for the runway closure period to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance work.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Flight operationsmumbaiMumbai Airportrunway maintenance

    Previous Article

    Durga Puja 2022: Must-visit pandals in Kolkata

    Next Article

    BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's latest commercial evokes hilarious response on social media

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng