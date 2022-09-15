Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express likely to be flagged off by PM Modi on Sept 30

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Indian Railways recently conducted successful trials of the semi-high speed intercity train on the route. The journey between the two cities is said to have taken little over 5 hours in the trial

The much-awaited third Vande Bharat express train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30. The train will run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The Indian Railways recently conducted successful trials of the semi-high speed intercity train on the route. The journey between the two cities is said to have taken a little over five hours during the trial, Economic Times reported.

On September 13, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that apart from greater speed, the upgraded train will have a better ride index and a superior braking and regeneration system that will save 15 to 19 percent electricity.

The minister had earlier said serial production of the train would begin from October at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Railways plans to roll out 75 such trains by August 2023.

The train was tested on 70 to 80 different parameters and the speed and ride quality were comparable to international standards, the minister said. It achieved 0 to 100 kmph in 52 seconds. “The global benchmark of a world-class train is when it achieves 0-100 kmph in 55-56 seconds,” Vaishnaw said.

As compared to Europe’s 2.8 ride index, or the number of vibrations of a train, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat train clocked a ride index of 3.2, the minister pointed out. The score would become better when the tracks improve, he said.

The new Vande Bharat trains will also have improved features and passenger comfort amenities such as a Wi-Fi facility with content on demand, three-hour battery backup and a photocatalytic air purifier with the air conditioning system installed in the Roof Mounted Package Unit (RMPU).

Each coach will be fitted with a 32-inch LCD TV, automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems.

How much will passengers have to pay

Passengers would have to shell out Rs 2,349 as base fare for an executive class ticket and Rs 1,144 for the chair car ticket plus GST to travel in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express, said reports.

The base fare is 1.4 times the base fare of Shatabdi Express trains while the GST is expected to be five percent.

How to book tickets