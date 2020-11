Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday called for ”unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity” that Mumbai showed in response to the terror attack 12 years ago, to continue in the future. In a social media post, the chairman emeritus of the Tata group said, ”The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago will never be forgotten.” But, he said, what is more memorable is the way Mumbai people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism.

”Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy but what we must applaud is the unity and acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish,” Tata said. Hopefully, it will continue to shine in the years ahead, he added.