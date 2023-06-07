Mumbai 18-year-old murder: The prime accused in the case is allegedly the hostel's security guard. However, he was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station yesterday (June 6) morning.

The corpse of an 18-year-old college girl was found in a hostel room in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area on Tuesday, June 6. The girl was found inside her room with a dupatta tied around her neck at the Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, according to reports.

Reports suggest that the room was locked from the outside. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem after the forensic team collected the necessary samples. Police are suspecting that the girl was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room.

Mumbai Police has registered a case under section 302 and 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Marine Drive police station.

The incident, which took place in one of South Mumbai’s most posh areas, has rocked the city. As the case was reported from the hostel located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive, it has also started a political war of words in the state. The deceased was a student of a government-run polytechnic in Bandra.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Bharatiya Janata Party government and the central government for being a "complete failure" with regard to the safety and security of women.

The Baramati MP also suggested that the state government was not serious when it came to protecting the dignity of women. She made the comments while speaking to reporters on this issue on Wednesday, June 7, according to Mid-Day.

"We have seen how the police in Delhi acted with the protesting wrestlers demanding action against sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh. While in Mumbai, a girl was raped and murdered in a government hostel. There were no security cameras in the women's hostel. The central and Maharashtra governments have been a complete failure in terms of the safety and security of women," Sule said.

The prime accused in the case is the hostel's security guard, as per PTI. However, he was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on June 6 morning.