Mumbai 18-year-old murder: The prime accused in the case is allegedly the hostel's security guard. However, he was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station yesterday (June 6) morning.

The corpse of an 18-year-old college girl was found in a hostel room in Mumbai’s Marine Drive area on Tuesday, June 6. The girl was found inside her room with a dupatta tied around her neck at the Savitribai Phule Girls Hostel, according to reports.

Reports suggest that the room was locked from the outside. The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem after the forensic team collected the necessary samples. Police are suspecting that the girl was allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room.