A 28-year-old man died and four others, including a woman, were injured after the wall of a four-storeyed building collapsed on an adjoining two-storeyed house in suburban Bandra on Monday, a civic official said. Fire brigade personnel rescued 11 people while residents in the area rescued six persons immediately after the collapse around 1.30 am, the official said.

Those rescued and injured were sent to the Bhabha hospital in Bandra and V N Desai hospital in Santacruz, he said. The condition of the injured – Salman Khan (24), Rahul Khot (22), Rohan Khot (22) and Lata Khot (48) – is stable, the official said.