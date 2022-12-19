New provisions hope to improve transparency in MSCSs and also make it easier to do business for co-operatives.

The government recently brought a new bill in Parliament to amend the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002. Introduced by Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma on December 7 in the Lok Sabha, the bill is expected to be tabled for discussion before the winter session of Parliament ends on December 23. The new amendment will bring a host of changes making it easier for cooperative societies to merge and amalgamate.

What are the multi-state co-operative societies?

Multi-State Co-Operative Societies (MSCS) are those cooperative societies that can have operations in multiple states and are registered with the Central Cooperation Registrar instead of the state registrar.

While cooperatives like IFFCO and Amul Dairy have highlighted the success that various members can find in cooperative societies, MSCSs have mostly been unable to recreate this kind of result. The MSCSs were created with the intention of easing the difficulty that cooperatives had in doing operations across the country. There are currently over 1,500 MSCSs in the country with most of the cooperatives being credit-based in nature. Despite being legally independent, MSCSs see frequent intervention by governments through financial assistance and share capital in the name of public interest.

Due to the poor financial health of most MSCSs, including issues regarding compliance and trust, the government recently expanded the scope of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in 2018. This was done to include MSCSs and MSCS banks under the ambit of the Reserve Bank of India.

What does the new bill propose?

Under the Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022, the government is looking to shore up the previous Act. New provisions hope to improve transparency in MSCSs and also make it easier to do business for co-operatives. One of the biggest changes is the fact that the bill will allow any cooperative society to merge into an already existing MSCS. Under the current rules, only an existing MSCS can merge with another MSCS.

Other new provisions include the creation of a Central Co-operative Election Authority, the creation of a Co-operative Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Development Fund, and the mandatory appointment of a Cooperative Information Officer and a Cooperative Ombudsman in MSCS in order to improve governance and accountability.

However, the opposition alleges that these changes would consolidate more power with the central government over cooperative societies. The bill for example allows the central government to override an MSCS’s board to appoint members to the rehabilitation fund, something that can dramatically affect the autonomy of an MSCS.

Allowing existing co-operatives to merge into MSCSs also takes the bill into what opposition members allege is only state jurisdictions as state co-operatives are not under the ambit of the central government.