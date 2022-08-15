NSG snipers, sharpshooters, high specification cameras ensure airtight security on 76th Independence Day

Mini
From facial recognition system cameras to multilayered security cover, robust arrangements were in place in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday. National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos, 400 kite catchers, canine units and sharpshooters on buildings were part of the airtight security arrangements in place in view of the terror attack threats ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Further, a fivekilometre area around the Red Fort was marked as a "no kite flying zone" till the tricolour was hoisted.