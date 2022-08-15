NSG snipers, sharpshooters, high specification cameras ensure airtight security on 76th Independence Day

By CNBCTV18.com

Robust security arrangements — from facial recognition system cameras to multi-layered security covers — were in place in and around the historic Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as the country celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday. As part of the airtight security arrangements, National Security Guard (NSG) snipers, elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) commandos, 400 kite catchers, canine units, and sharpshooters on buildings were deployed.

A five-kilometre area around the Red Fort was marked as a 'no kite flying zone' till the tricolour was hoisted.

A senior police officer said forces will continue to remain on high alert as patrolling has been intensified and extra pickets at vital installations have been deployed based on intelligence inputs received from central agencies.

Borders were sealed even as police warned of strict action against anyone trying to disrupt the law and order situation. Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) had on Friday said provisions of Section 144 were instituted in the capital. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other security agencies remain installed, he had said.

Around 1,000 high-specification cameras were installed in the North, Central and New Delhi district units to contain aerial objects. These cameras helped in monitoring the VVIP route to the Red Fort, they said.

Parking facilities will remain unavailable at the Delhi Metro stations until 2 pm. The Metro train services, however, continue to run as per the schedule.

With inputs from PTI