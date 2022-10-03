By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated on Sunday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch, was shifted to the ICU of a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated. The party said in a tweet that Singh's health stable now.

Late on Sunday, SP leader Rakesh Yadav said Mulayam Singh 's condition is now stable. "...his oxygen levels decreased a little bit but as per doctors, there is no need to worry. His routine checkup is being done daily," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

According to hospital sources, the veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22, sources were quoted by PTI as saying. He was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Medanta hospital in Gurugram where his father Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted.

PM Modi and others enquire about Singh's health

Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch, according to the information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also informed about his conversation with Akhilesh Yadav and tweeted: "On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.

Leaders pray for Mulayam Singh's speedy recovery

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life."

Another Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also prayed for a speedy recovery of the 82-year-old leader.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also said, "Received the news of Mulayam Singhji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery." Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "All of us are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and praying for his health."

"Hope Shri Mulayam Singhji is back to best health soon," Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.

'Please do not come to the hospital'

Meanwhile, the SP requested people to rush to the hospital to check on Mulayam Singh's health. The party tweeted: "Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about netaji's health will be given from time to time."